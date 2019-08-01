Array Networks Addresses the Need for Hyper-Converged Networking, Security and Data Center Agility in Bangladesh

Array Networks Inc. had recently conducted the Reimagine Networking and Data Center Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The focus of the summit was to learn how to increase agility in networking and data centers. Over 100+ CIO’s and IT leaders were present at the event which was targeted at Government, IT/ITeS and Banking sectors. Array highlighted the growing relevance of Networks Functions Virtualization (NFV) platform in the Data center market for its performance, usability and affordability.

The event was led by Ashwin Mittal, Business Head – North and East atArray Networks, Sanjeev Chauhan, Technical Director at Array Networks and Ajay Mohanty, Regional Manager – East India andSAARC at Array Networks.

“Out of the 100+ participants, the majority of customers were from reputed banks in Bangladesh. Through NFV case studies and subsequent brainstorming sessions, we were able to portray the importance of digital innovation and adaptability required to stay ahead of competition,” said Ajay Mohanty, Regional Manager – East India and SAARC at Array Networks.

In the current scenario, the Bangladesh data center market is largely untapped and full of potential. Companies are mostly embracing digital technologies to gain agility, flexibility, and speed. As applications are taking center stage, the network will also need to keep pace with the demands of new applications.

“Applications have taken center stage, as the drivers for technology. Nowadays customers wish to get rid of legacy technology by adopting NFV solution which is currently in demand for their market and scalability. Array aims to bring leading edge technology to ensure suitability, adaptability and stable development in Bangladesh market,” he further added.

Array Networks is a well-known brand in the market when it comes to combining the best attributes of dedicated hardware, virtualization and software-centric computing to create an environment that provides guaranteed performance for virtual networking and security functions.