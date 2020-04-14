Arcserve’s Expansive Investment in India Continues, Moving R&D to India

Arcserve, LLC announced the major development and investment strategy for India for the year 2020. Starting from 2016, Arcserve have invested heavily in the Indian market. FY 2019 was a particularly rewarding year for Arcserve as its Indian operation secured its position amongst the top contributors towards growth of the company across the Asia Pacific region.

Ambarish Kumar, Vice President of Support at Arcserve will continue to be the site leader, overseeing the acceleration and progress. Exuding confidence and expressing optimism in the Indian growth story of the company, Kumar said, “India has been a highly-performing market for us. With our continuous investment in India, we have maintained an enviable consistent growth. Our offerings have been a reliable choice for large enterprises, government, and mid-size organizations that look for end to end data protection and availability.”

Currently, in India, Arcserve is growing at a CAGR of 20%. Arcserve’s flagship, Appliance Series gained traction across all the verticals in India. It’s a seamless platform that offers the data protection capabilities companies look for to eliminate complexities while managing their data protection processes. Arcserve’s solution portfolio future-proofs infrastructures by ensuring backup and disaster recovery, continuous availability , live migration, and email archiving for any type of workload.

“India is one of the fastest-growing regions for Arcserve and we are excited at the growth momentum. Last year, we successfully increased market share in the government, finance and insurance, manufacturing, and healthcare segments,” added Kumar.