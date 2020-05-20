Arcserve and Sophos Deepen Alliance to Unveil Fully Integrated Cyber and Data Protection

Arcserve, LLC announced an expansion of its alliance with Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, to introduce industry-first cyber and data protection for infrastructures with on-premises, cloud, and SaaS-based workloads. This continued collaboration eliminates the complexity of discrete cybersecurity and data protection with the first solution suite to combine anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies with immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for protection from cyberattacks, major disasters, human error, or other unplanned outages. New cloud and SaaS solutions include Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 consumers commissioned by Arcserve, nearly 60% would likely avoid doing business with an organization that experienced a cyberattack in the past year. That, coupled with the fact that Cybersecurity Ventures has predicted the global cost of ransomware to reach $20 billion by 2021, means enterprises must be more vigilant in mitigating both the short and long-term financial consequences that follow a cyberattack.

“There is an incredible need to integrate security and data protection solutions, especially as we continue to see cybercriminals evolve their tactics and more aggressively target backup data,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director at IDC. “The integration of these technologies by Arcserve is very timely in helping provide businesses with tools to close security gaps and prevent data loss.”