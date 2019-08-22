Apacer Introduces the First XR-DIMM DRAM Module with RTCA DO-160G Certification

Apacer announces the release of the XR-DIMM. This rugged memory module is the first in the market to meet the exacting standards of the US RTCA DO-160G test, an aviation equipment certification that marks the XR-DIMM as resistant to high levels of vibration and therefore ideal for defense and aeronautical applications.

Since 2018, Apacer has been manufacturing DDR4 XR-DIMM modules with rugged stability in mind. Though previous models have been compliant with MIL-STD-810G, this new module is the first to be proven compliant with the US RTCA DO-160G standard, making it the ideal choice for manufacturers who need reliable operation through extreme vibration and shock.

Many defense, rail transit and in-vehicle systems worldwide still rely on standard memory modules. However, forward-looking manufacturers know Apacer’s XR-DIMM modules offer significant improvements on reliability, with additions including 300-pin connectors and mounting holes to keep components in place. This allows the XR-DIMM to remain steady even when vehicles encounter uneven roads, powerful winds, or violent waves and to deliver stable performance.

As a well-established manufacturer in Taiwan, Apacer benefits from access to a booming aviation industry. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the total output value of Taiwan’s aviation industry grew 11% in 2018 to almost US$4 billion. The 2019 Taipei International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition also reported a record number of exhibitors and booths this year. Aerospace and defense manufacturers from Taiwan and from the rest of the world look to Apacer to create cutting-edge DRAM modules and SSDs. The XR-DIMM module with RTCA DO-160G certification is just the latest in a long line of Apacer innovations in this field.