AORUS Launch Party at one of the biggest icafe in East India – Zone café

May Cry 5, AORUS hold a launch party at their AORUS icafe – Zone café. AORUS had the live-demo of their World’s First Tactical Monitor – AORUS AD27QD, RTX series and latest GTX1660Ti graphic cards. Gamers can not only experience on the exclusive features of ANC (Active Noise Cancelling Technology), Aim Stabilizer, OSD Sidekick, Game Assist, but also can game with latest technology to excel in the game.

AORUS hold a Devil May Cry 5 launch party together with their AORUS AD27QD at Zone café today. AORUS invited multiple streamers, media such as Subhajit Deb from Nerd Gaming to the event for real-time streaming on AORUS Monitor. During the event, AORUS showcased their world first tactical monitor, GTX1660Ti and RTX2060 series to the crowd. AORUS AD27QD is a 27inch flat screen frameless monitor, with a 2560 x 1440 panel, that runs at 144 Hz with FreeSync support. It’s also a 10 bit panel that delivers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. Furthermore, AORUS provided multiple exclusive features for gamers to dominate in the game, such as ANC (Active Noise Cancelling Technology), Aim Stabilizer, OSD Sidekick, Game Assist. On the back of the panel, AORUS utilize plenty of RGB lights, which can be controlled by updated RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

AORUS showcased RTX series in the event, including RTX2080Ti, 2080, 2070 and 2060 graphic cards. Gamers can not only enjoy the premium experience of RTX ray tracing on AORUS VGA card, but also test on unique features with AORUS AD27QD.