AORUS Broadens Partnership with G2 Esports

GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with G2 Esports. In November 2019, the release of the Z390 AORUS MASTER G2 Edition motherboard marked the first collaboration between AORUS and G2 Esports beyond the sponsorship and content production level. With G2 Esports’ input on specific features, required functions, and aesthetic design, AORUS is proud to release a product that was tailored to meet the demands for professional gamers. Now AORUS is ready to pursue the next step in Esports integration with more exciting co-branded projects coming in 2020.

Launched in 2014, AORUS emerges as an esports devoted brand that strives to enhance user experience, leads technological advancements, and pushes boundaries when it comes to performance. With a product line that stretches from motherboards to monitors to gaming mice, AORUS has fully covered all aspects when it comes to providing high quality setups for gaming purposes.

After 2 years of cooperation between AORUS and G2 Esports, it was only natural to bring G2 Esports into the equation in the development phase of products for AORUS. Witnessing G2 Esports’ start from a small club playing in the Challenger League of the European League of Legends scene, to becoming this year’s MSI Champions, AORUS aims for the brand to resonate with the team’s growth. By having G2 Esports included in the design phase of products, AORUS is able to deliver components that are customized and understand the exact necessities of modern day competitive players.

“With the precedent set by the Z390 AORUS MASTER G2 Edition motherboard, we are ecstatic to announce this is just the first stepping stone of AORUS’ Esports integration plan,” Eric Tsai, Head of AORUS Global Marketing. “In the coming year of 2020 we are thrilled to have a product schedule lined up that includes many releases in collaboration with G2 Esports.”

AORUS and G2 Esports expect to roll out co-branded products progressively in the coming months.