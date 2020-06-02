Antec Announces Intel  LGA1200 Compatibility

Antec Inc., the leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market, is happy to announce that all current 115x compatible CPU water blocks and air coolers are also compatible with the new Intel® LGA 1200 socket, utilized on motherboards supporting the 10th generation of Intel Core processors. The new socket was very recently launched along with the Z490 motherboards that support the latest Comet Lake-S Intel processors.

LGA 1200 was designed as a replacement for the LGA 1151. The LGA 1200 has 1200 protruding pins to make contact with the pads on the processor. It uses a modified design of LGA 1151 with 49 extra pins on it, improving power delivery and enabling support for future incremental I/O features. Pin 1 position remains the same as it was in previous generation processors.