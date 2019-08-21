Amity Appointed as ND for ESET Consumer Products

ESET announced a new distribution agreement with Amity Infosoft, one of India’s solutions providers, for Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, Security Products and Services. The partnership will help extend the reach of ESET’s industry-leading consumer security products in PAN India.

“As India works towards becoming a digital economy, the need for cybersecurity solutions will continue to rise. With their experience in retail distribution, and established channel partner network, Amity Infosoftwill help bolster ESET’s market presence in India.” said, Ms Pamela Ong, Sales Manager at ESET Asia Pacific.

Amity Infosoft will be offering ESET’s retail/box products, including the award-winning ESET NOD32 Antivirus, Internet Security, Smart Security and Smart Security Premium solutions, as well as the ESET Small Business Security Pack.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESET and offer their award-winning security solutions as part of our portfolio,” said Mr Manoj Patel, CEO &Director at Amity Infosoft. “The association will not only bear fruit for both our companies but also enhance the level of threat protection among individuals and home/small offices in India.”

Amity Infosoft also provides Gateway Level Security Solutions (UTM), Mail Management Solutions, Data Backup Solutions, Manageable Network Devices, and more, to its customers.