Amid coronavirus, Tally Solutions extends its support to businesses

COVID 19 has brought the country and almost the entire world to a standstill. Several businesses, especially the small and medium ones are directly impacted across the globe. To help them transition through these difficult times, Tally Solutions, India’s leading business management software provider, extended its support to businesses through several initiatives.

Tally has introduced a free of cost 30 days license of its flagship product- Tally.ERP 9 to businesses across the globe. Businesses simply need to register on www.tallysolutions.com and avail this benefit. The support extended on April 01st is being extremely well received with over 10,000 businesses having already signed up till date. For existing customers whose annual Tally Software Services (TSS) subscription stands expired as on March and April 2020, the company has extended it by 30 days. This extension has benefitted over 1.3 Lakh small and medium businesses who can now access a bouquet of connected services and latest product updates that comes with it without being financially burdened in these difficult times.

Keeping customers’ needs and issues paramount, while ensuring social distancing Tally’s customer support centre TallyCare, moved from a centralized system to 100% decentralized system overnight and with zero downtime.

Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions said, “With the lockdown announced by many governments around the world, our partner ecosystem and our teams have taken it upon themselves to extend as much support to both our customers and society at large. While we have detailed a few of these initiatives here, there are several more we will be announcing in the coming few days.”

Tally is also conducting regular webinars for customers and Chartered Accountants on various subjects like remote access and browser access of the software, moving to new financial year, data synchronization, banking features of Tally etc. assisting in efficient work from home. Over 10,000 businesses have been reached out through 40 such sessions with several more planned in the days to come. Similar webinars are being conducted for the ICAI Dubai and Abu Dhabi chapter to enhance their WFH productivity, managing customer expectations and spread awareness on the new offers so maximum businesses can be benefitted, resulting in reaching out to around 5000 CAs.

The company is also hosting several webinars with industry associations like CII to share updates and tips on working remotely and staying connected with their customers. Tally’s widespread ecosystem of over 28000 partners are reaching out to customers across the country to enable them on working remotely and providing the extended support needed at this time. They have been enabled through multiple webinars on the support to be extended to customers.