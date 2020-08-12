Ameyo’s Cloud-Based Customer Engagement Platform Gets PCI DSS Compliant

Ameyo, a provider of Customer Engagement Technology solutions, today announced that it’s cloud contact center environment has been certified for being compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The PCI Standard is mandated by the card brands but administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. It was created to increase controls around cardholder data to reduce credit card fraud.

Ameyo is PCI DSS compliant with certified public cloud environments across India, APAC, Africa & ME. Having gone through the rigorous process, Ameyo can also assist brands to get their private cloud Ameyo deployment to comply with PCI DSS.

Commenting on this certification, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, and Global Sales & Marketing says,” While COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, it has also given rise to digital payment frauds. Apart from the direct costs of a data breach, there are indirect costs associated with it in the form of a damaged reputation and customer churn. Ameyo takes the security of customers’ data very seriously and is glad to be the only Indian customer engagement technology provider to be PCI DSS compliant.”

Ameyo’s cloud-based customer engagement infrastructure is available on the public as well as a private cloud with strict access control and comprehensive data security policy. Ameyo follows a detailed product development, delivery, certification, and implementation process including end-to-end internal testing, periodic VAPT certification with an independent IT Security Agency and adherence to CVSS.