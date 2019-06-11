AMD Reveals Leadership PC Platform for Gamers Worldwide at E3 2019

At the AMD ‘Next Horizon Gaming’ livestream event at E3, President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su unveiled the company’s next-generation PC gaming platform, bringing new levels of performance and efficiency and introducing powerful features for gamers everywhere, based on the new AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors.

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards are built on the new AMD RDNA gaming architecture to deliver superior visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance and advanced features to power the latest AAA and eSports titles. The new product family also includes the 50th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card that commemorates the company’s 50th anniversary by offering increased clocks and a luxurious gold accented shroud featuring Dr. Lisa Su’s signature.

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors deliver leadership performance across gaming, productivity and content creation applications, offering more performance-critical on-die cache than ever before. Today, Dr. Su previewed the latest addition to the product family – the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the world’s first 16-core mainstream desktop processor.

“We’ve made significant technology bets to push the envelope on high-performance computing and give gamers the hardware they need to power the experiences they want,” said Dr. Su. “Our industry-leading Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors and Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards combine leadership design, performance, technology and efficiency to provide the ultimate gaming experiences. From super-fast frame rates, to new levels of visual realism and image quality, or the ability to easily create, capture and share gaming experiences, PCs featuring our new Ryzen processors and Radeon GPUs offer exceptional performance and features for every gamer at every price point.”