AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 Announced

For Enterprises, optimizing total cost of ownership is critical. Gaining an understanding of the maintenance and ongoing cost of the system you choose for your business is as imperative as making the initial purchase. Today we’re pleased to announce our third enterprise driver release of the year. AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3, continues to feature the stability, performance, security features, and image quality that our professional graphics users have come to expect and rely on. Read on to learn the highlights of what our new 20.Q3 enterprise driver delivers.

With the quarterly enterprise driver releases, the focus is on continuously optimizing performance in every release, in part thanks to the close collaborations we have with leading ISV application developers. That means if you want to boost your productivity and turbocharge your workflows, helping you become more efficient with every update, it pays to update to our latest driver. For example, Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 is up to 15% faster in the geomean SPECviewperf 13 benchmark viewsets than the 19.Q3 driver1. Because of our commitment to continual optimizations you can expect to see additional performance improvements over the lifetime of your Radeon Pro graphics card.

The driver’s intelligent power usage management capability enables select AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards to choose the optimal power for different professional application workflows, helping save power in your workspace. Streamlining and saving power consumption can help save money by lowering electricity costs. When using our AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 driver, the AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card used up to 42% less power than the competion.2

Today’s creative workflows very rarely involve working with one application at a time – you’re constantly switching between different applications and doing tasks in the foreground while you wait for more demanding tasks, such as rendering, to finish in the background. When it comes to multitasking AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise and AMD Radeon Pro graphics together deliver superior multitasking performance to our competition. For instance, when testing multi tasking, AMD Radeon Pro W5700 graphics card with Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 provides up to 53% better multitasking performance versus the competition when running the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark 3dsmax-06 modeling workflow.

AMD Radeon Pro Image Boost delivers optimal clarity and pixel accurate results. Don’t waste time making a judgment call based on an unclear image, always-completed-frames output makes for better decision making, and time management.