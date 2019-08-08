AMD Launches 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor

AMD was joined by an expansive ecosystem of datacenter partners and customers to introduce the 2nd Generation AMD EPYC family of processors that deliver performance leadership across a broad number of enterprise, cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors feature up to 64 “Zen 2” cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology to deliver record-setting performance while helping reduce total cost of ownership (TCO)by up to 50% across numerous workloads .At the event, Google and Twitter announced new 2ndGenAMD EPYC processor deployments and HPE and Lenovo announced immediate availability of new platforms.

“Today, we set a new standard for the modern datacenter with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads,” said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO, AMD. “Adoption of our new leadership server processors is accelerating with multiple new enterprise, cloud and HPC customers choosing EPYC processors to meet their most demanding server computing needs.”

“AMD 2nd Gen EPYC processors will help us continue to do what we do best in our datacenters: innovate,” said Bart Sano, Google vice president of Engineering. “Its scalable compute, memory and I/O performance will expand our ability to drive innovation forward in our infrastructure and will give Google Cloud customers the flexibility to choose the best VM for their workloads.”