AMD expands creative workload capabilities with new Radeon ProRender integrations

At SIGGRAPH 2019, AMD announced new integrations, plug-in updates and open-standard rendering functionality for Radeon ProRender, AMD’s physically-based rendering engine that allows CAD designers and 3D developers to easily produce stunningly photorealistic images. Additionally, MAXON announced the next major update to Cinema 4D™, Release 21, available this fall, which includes a host of new Radeon ProRender features like volume rendering support and updated motion blue options.

Radeon ProRender is now natively integrated into the following applications:

• ACCA® Edificius, a Building Information Modeling software supporting AI-accelerated denoising, and featuring a comprehensive PBR material library bringing architectural ideas to life with photorealistic renders.

• InstaLOD® Studio XL, enabling fast and easy photorealistic visualizations from within Studio XL to simplify workflows. AMD’s Radeon Image Filter Library with AI-accelerated denoising filters assists with tone mapping and motion blur (planned availability in Q3 2019).

• Z-Emotion Z-Weave, the next-gen virtual clothing sampling engine, transforms 2D clothing patterns to 3D samples for viewing on both traditional displays and in VR. The integration of Radeon ProRender generates photorealistic renderings of clothing with physically-accurate cloth simulation that can simulate multiple layers of fabric (planned availability in 2H 2019).

For developers, Radeon ProRender now features AMD’s new Full Spectrum Rendering technology, announced at NAB earlier this year, for every state of the rendering pipeline. This technology includes rasterized rendering, hybrid rendering, biased photorealistic rendering and path traced rendering for final output. Full Spectrum Rendering is now available as a preview for developers in the Radeon ProRender SDK, part of the Radeon ProRender Developer Suite, and is coming soon in beta for the Radeon ProRender plug-in for Blender.

In addition, the Radeon Image Filter Library has been updated with Microsoft® DirectML-based AI-accelerated denoising and upscaling image filters. DirectML AI-accelerated denoising helps developers improve their application’s viewport interactivity by up to 18x.

Finally, new Radeon ProRender plug-in updates include the production version of the new Radeon ProRender plug-in for Blender 2.80, featuring hair rendering, AI-accelerated denoising and adaptive sampling. Updates have also been made to the plug-in for Autodesk Maya with tile rendering and portal light support, as well as improved viewport interactivity.