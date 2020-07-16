AMD Announce World’s First 64-Core PRO Workstation, the Lenovo ThinkStation P620, the Pinnacle of Performance for Modern Professionals

AMD announced the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Processor line-up, with up to 64 cores and unrivaled bandwidth[iii] built with enterprise-grade AMD PRO technologies. Designed for professional workstations from OEMs and system integrators, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors uniquely offer full spectrum compute capabilities with unmatched core counts[iv] for multi-threaded workloads plus high-frequency single-core performance for lightly threaded workloads. This combination makes AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors the best choice for artists, architects, engineers, and data scientists.

“AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are purpose-built to set the new industry standard for professional workstation compute performance,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client business unit. “The extreme performance, high core counts, and bandwidth of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors are now available with AMD PRO technology features including seamless manageability and unique built-in data protection[v]. Even the most demanding professional environment is addressed with the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO line-up, from artists and creators developing breathtaking visual effects to architects and engineers working with large datasets and complex visualizations, all brought to life on the most advanced professional workstation platform in the world.[vi]

The world’s first 64 core PRO workstation system, powered by the Threadripper™ Pro 3995WX[vii], will be available from Lenovo this fall with its newest ThinkStation P620, offering unprecedented levels of power, performance, and flexibility in a single CPU chassis.

“Our customers need class-leading, innovative solutions to power through the most demanding applications,” said Rob Herman, General Manager, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo. “By leveraging the AMD Threadripper PRO Processors for our newest workstation, the ThinkStation P620, we can offer users the smarter solutions to create complex models, render photorealistic imagery or analyze geophysical and seismic interpretations, while offering crucial security and scalability features to ensure safe and effective operation for our professional users.”