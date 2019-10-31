Almost 35% gamers believe that anti-virus software lags their gaming performance: Kaspersky India

Kaspersky India at their recent Tech Day, conducted a tech survey with a burgeoning community of gamers and discovered that running an anti-virus on their systems while gaming is in fact one of the major concerns that they have.

The gaming community is fast growing in India and with the country moving forward to adapting 5G, the internet speed would be nothing less than a boon for them. In the advent of new technologies coming in and making lives simpler, the other most important thing that a gamer should consider investing in for their systems is an anti-virus. Without an anti-virus or by disabling it, a gamer may think that they would be able to perform better or even enjoy great speed. But he may just not be aware of the external threats that can be targeted at their system via the game or any other activity done online as their system becomes an easy target.

Not having an anti-virus on your system or disabling it while gaming means saying no to protection for your system from malicious content like phishing emails that may be sent to the gamers and coding cheats, or sharing your location with the bad guys who maybe stalking you. The game could also be hacked resulting in you losing your hard-earned precious score.

Busting the famous myth with all its force is Kaspersky’s Total Security Solutions that not only enhances one’s gaming experience with its Gaming Mode feature, but also keeps their systems safe. This mode has been specially designed for gamers, ensuring that they are protected while they play competitive games without affecting their speed at all.

Says Nikhil Dudwadkar, Marketing Manager, B2C, Kaspersky (India & South Asia) “The gaming community is one of the fastest growing in India and its needs are very different from other kinds of users. We at Kaspersky understand this and hence we are trying to create an awareness amongst the community in order to break their myth and keeping them safe online. We understand that speed is everything to a gamer, so we have masterfully perfected the balance between protection and performance such that it not only protects the device from a wide array of online threats but does so in the most non-interfering, quiet manner. It is a popularly fed myth that an update to the OS or installing an anti-virus stunts gaming speed, with great confidence, we invite gamers to test Kaspersky’s Gaming Mode on Total Solution. They’ll be surprised at how much protection they can get with a stable, trusted antivirus that absolutely understands their priorities!”