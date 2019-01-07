Allsec Technologies (AT) partners with Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) to offer end-to-end tech HR & Compliance services

In an effort to consolidate its presence in the ME & African markets, Allsec Technologies, India’s second largest Payroll Service Provider, today signed a strategic partnership with Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), to offer platform-based solutions in the areas of Human Resource Management System (HRMS), Business Expenses Management, and HR Compliance.

Oman-based BCT is a trusted IP-based digital transformation solutions and software services provider and a systems integrator for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. The new partnership aims to diversifyBCT’s product portfolio with Allsec’s comprehensive, “low touch” digital HRO offerings with an interesting mix of tech levers -RPA, BOTs, Mobile Apps, smart analytics and digital statutory solutions.

Allsec,a pioneer in the HRO space with presence in 37 countries, today processes over 7 lakh pay slips each month for 400 legal entities the world over. BCT, with its strong client base in the Middle East, will help Allsec grow its footprint to become the most sought-after player in the region for end-to-end HRO services.

Speaking about the partnership, Jagadish Ramamoorthi, Co-founder and CEO – Allsec Technologies, said, “Delivering best employee engagement and seamless customer experience defines the DNA of our business model and this partnership aligns well with our core strategy.Globally, there is a wider adoption of Outsourced HRO Services as businesses see it as an opportunity to gain leverage and control risks (associated with Compliance).MEA is a high growth market for us & BCT with its established presence in the region will help us scale and monetize our services capacities available for 37 countries.Together with our deep domain capabilities, we are well positioned to tap into a new channel of clientele with a robust portfolio of business solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, S. Durgaprasad, Co-Founder, Director &CEO – Bahwan CyberTek Group (BCT)said “At BCT, we constantly strive towards elevating our customer experiences with progressive business solutions. We are delighted to partner Allsec who are today among the leading HRO service providers globally. Their comprehensive portfolio of HR solutions and proven track record will help us create a well-rounded experience for our customersto choose from a wide spectrum of offerings. This partnership will prove to be extremely valuable for our existing operations and create global opportunities for our business.”