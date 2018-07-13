Alibaba Cloud Launches Distribution Channel Program at India Eco Summit

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, launched its new distribution channel program today at the India Eco Summit in Delhi.

The distribution channel program encourages partners to bring in-depth technical knowledge to customers and builds an open ecosystem among sales, technology and service partners. Under this channel strategy, Alibaba Cloud will also build specialised teams to focus on various market segments and sectors such as start-up and online business, to provide customers with a single alignment to partners in order to promote business growth.

To further strengthen this network and share business opportunities with its partners, Alibaba Cloud also announced that it will train 1,000 sales and technology personnel in India in the next six months.

India currently ranks third on the list of countries in APeJ with USD 2.12 billion spent on public could services[1]. Alibaba Cloud provides high-performing and highly-secure products and services to clients in India across the e-commerce, gaming, media, retail and IoT sectors through an extensive network of distributors. The channel strategy further strengthens Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to the Indian market.

“Alibaba Cloud has always been dedicated to empower enterprises of different sizes to tap into opportunities in the digital age. With digital transformation poised to add close to USD 154 billion to India’s GDP[2], this is a great opportunity for us to do business in India. We are excited about the launch of the distribution channel program as building a strong, collaborative partner ecosystem is essential to our growth strategy in India. Through working with different partners, we will be able to bring our high quality products and services to customers in India to help them embrace the opportunities of digital transformation,” said Alex Li, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Asia Pacific.

HCL Infosystems Ltd., India’s pioneer IT services, solutions and distribution company, is one of Alibaba Cloud’s major value-added distributors in India that attended the event.

“We are very excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud in India. Today the Indian enterprise market is very receptive to new technologies such as cloud that provide strategic business advantages and this demand is on an upward trend. The partnership with Alibaba Cloud will expand our digital portfolio for our enterprise customers. We are also eagerly looking forward to working with our channel partner ecosystem to provide better value to the end user through greater choice and more flexible offerings,” commented Bimal Das, President of Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems Ltd.

At the summit, attendees engaged with other channel partners such as Intel, Redhat, Checkpoint and Startups Club. This also provided them an opportunity to network with their industry peers to find out how Alibaba Cloud’s products and services are enabling India’s digital transformation.

In January this year, Alibaba Cloud set up its first India Data Center in Mumbai to fulfil the surging demand for cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium size businesses in the region.

Alibaba Cloud now has 47 availability zones across 18 economic centers globally, with coverage extending across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, India and the U.S. (East and West Coast).

Alibaba Cloud Eco Summit 2018 is being hosted in four regions throughout the year. The first stop was the Hong Kong summit held on March 7, followed by the EMEA summit held in Paris on July 2. After the three cities in India, the final one will be held in Singapore on August 15