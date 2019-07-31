Alibaba Cloud Extends Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric to Secure Cloud Migration

Alibaba Cloud, and Fortinet announced the expansion of the Fortinet Security Fabric offerings and new automation capabilities for Alibaba Cloud to provide streamlined and consistent security for organizations with hybrid cloud infrastructures. The combination of Alibaba Cloud and the Fortinet Security Fabric provide organizations with the ability to extend security visibility and control from the data center to the cloudand the ability to ensure that organizations employ consistent security policies no matter where their applications are deployed.

By implementing the Fortinet Security Fabric on Alibaba Cloud, customers can apply consistent security policies throughout their hybrid infrastructures and can realize multi-layer security protection and operational benefits for running applications on Alibaba Cloud.Sodexo and Fung Group are among the global customers leveragingFortinet’s cloud native integration with Alibaba Cloud to secure its hybrid cloud environment. Sodexo is using Fortinet’s FortiGate-VM to deploy secure VPC on Alibaba Cloud, effectively aggregating and securing its globally distributed infrastructure. Fung Group is also taking advantage of the integration with the deployment of the FortiGate-VM on Alibaba Cloud, which enables consistent visibility and security management across its cloud environments.

As organizations move workloads and applications to the cloud, the digital attack surface is expanding and making it harder to ensure robust, consistent security across clouds and data centers. Organizations are looking to take advantage of the agility and scalability that cloud environments offer without compromising security. Alibaba Cloud’s extended collaboration with Fortinet addresses this concern as it leverages Fortinet’s breadth of cloud security offerings that are part of the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet is committed to helping customers make their journey to the cloud even more secure by integrating more tightly with Alibaba Cloud and supporting additional cloud security use cases. To further support resource-constrained teams, today’s announcement is helping our joint customers automate additional security processes and more seamlessly integrate into their application life cycle.”