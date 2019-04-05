Alaris Expands Information Capture Ecosystem for Small-to-Medium Enterprises

Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business, has unveiled its next generation of information capture solutions designed to easily and affordably digitize paper, automate business processes, and boost productivity at home and in the office. The Alaris E1000 Series Scanners are the latest addition to the award-winning IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class document scanners, imaging software and services delivered by Alaris’ global network of partners. Packing all the intelligence of a larger device into a streamlined, desktop scanner, the Alaris E1025 and E1035 Scanners are ideal for small office/home office environments, reception areas and workgroups.

The compact, quiet scanners deliver the Right Fit with seamless integration into customer environments; the Right Experience by streamlining and optimizing workflows, enabling one-touch scanning directly into business applications; and the Right Results through superior image quality, paper handling and information accuracy .Productivity-boosting features include the ability to power up and start scanning in less than ten seconds and fast through put. The E1025 and E1035 models scan at speeds up to 25 pages per minute (ppm)/50 images per minute (ipm) and up to 35ppm/70ipm, respectively. They are easy to setup, enabling users to scan right out of the box and integrate with existing business processes and applications, from network to Cloud, through Alaris Smart Touch Software.

Alaris E1000 Series Scanners are backed by a one-year warranty and customers also benefit from expert repair and maintenance services to optimize uptime and productivity.

No matter how challenging original documents may be, built-in Perfect Page technology dynamically optimizes the image quality of every page for more accurate information extraction, often delivering higher quality images than the original.The new E1000 Series Scanners also support barcode reading in the box, providing accurate read results every time.

Alaris E1000 Series Scanners feature an 80-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), the largest in their class, and offer exceptional media handling capabilities. Alaris’ proprietary Intelligent Document Protection feature ‘listens’ for problems and alerts users before jams or misfeeds occur, safeguarding valuable documents and furtherimproving efficiency. The devices can scan a variety of paper sizes and weights and Alaris integrated flatbeds further expand the scanners’ capability.

The Integrated Passport Accessory and Integrated Legal Flatbed Accessory offer users more flexibility to scan a variety of document types. With the Passport Accessory, a passport scan can be completed in less than two seconds. Using the Legal Flatbed Accessory, customers can scan up to legal size exception documents such as folders, books and fragile items.

Alaris scanners and software are designed to work together. The E1000 Series comes bundled with Alaris Smart Touch Software. Offering one-touch simplicity, this technology simplifies scanning, accelerates document retrieval and improves productivity and collaboration. Smart Touch functionality eliminates complicated multi-step scanning processes. It features an intuitive icon-based interface that makes it easy to get the right information to the right place. Users can configure up to nine different functions to suit specific scanning needs, automatically attach scanned documents to an email, create image only or searchable PDF files, scan documents into multiple file formats, and send to destinations including Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, Microsoft SharePoint and cloud destinations.