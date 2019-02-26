Aisen unveils 5.1 Home Theatre. A15UFB502

Aisen announces its Theatre experience with 5.1 Channel Speaker ‘A15UFB502’. Embodying the advanced acoustic engineering & inspired industrial design, delivering the powerful sonic signature that brings home the cinema experience.

Glossy finish, Plush Looks with unique LED Display and Powerful sound, the speaker has it all covered! The speaker with Subwoofer and front firing woofer with audio crossover delivers big, bold and enveloping sound. Its DTS encoding technology offers exhaustive surround sound effect, making every little sound loud and clear. With separate Volume and bass level controls along with the surround sound frequency, the speaker allows you to customize your own experience. Combined with 155 Watts RWS the powerful system delivers an astonishing audio output.

Speaking on the new addition, Vinit Agarwal – Brand & Marketing Director – Aisen says, “Our newest Speakers are designed to give the adrenaline rush to you while you watching the Cricket match, or the Action-packed scene, we promise to bring reel to real in sound. Good Looks matched with Good price, enhance your experience the Aisen way!”

Generating voluminous sound from minimal dimensions the 3-way speaker is capable of handling both quitter scenes and outbursts of action with minimal distortion, even at louder listening levels. Enriching your Home Theatre experience, the speaker allows several connectivity options. Supporting Bluetooth, USB Connectivity, Micro SD Slot and also pre-set stations on FM Radio, the speaker is compatible to most of the devices. Paired with fully functional remote control, make the most of your Music.