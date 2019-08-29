AI-Powered Scoop Platform to Help Brands Gain Insights from Customer Conversations Across Voice, Video And Text

In a recent development that highlights how rep-customer interactions can be leveraged to gain market intelligence. Scoop, a Mumbai based startup, has developed an AI-powered conversational analytics platform designed to help Inside Sales teams to maximize sales conversion optimization. Scoop leverages machine learning to mine insights from customer conversations across voice, video, and text sources to discover sales opportunities. The insights gleaned by the AI can be utilized to coach sales representatives, helping them win more deals with more efficient conversations over time.

Conversations between a sales representative and a customer are a storehouse of valuable information that usually lies untapped.These conversations usually happen across channels and mediums. Scoop ensures that all the conversations are transcribed and searchable, which are then mined by ML algorithms to uncover unique market insights.

The platform provides a clear and timely view of customer intent, while revealing the gaps and strengths of the representatives. This information can thus be analyzed to prepare a personalized coaching plan, shared with each representative, to unravel the mystery of why deals are won or lost.Scoop aims to enable enterprises to leverage conversational analytics, understand the key problems and eventually skyrocket their conversions.

VeerChand Bothra, Co-founder of Scoop said, “Although enterprises have CRMs to address multiple customer problems, there is a need to go beyond that. Rep-customer conversations comprise a barrage of hidden details, which CRMs fail to cover. Analyzing this information is critical for an enterprise to win customers. Our latest product, Scoop leverages ML algorithms to decode conversations and perform conversational analytics for generating effective marketing leads, helping digital sales teams close a deal during customer interactions. We foresee this product emerging as a game-changing tool for enterprises, helping them identify areas of improvement, and achieve large-scale success in the long run.”

Several enterprises are already leveraging new-age tools like chatbots, live chat, natural language processing, and automated speech recognition, among others to decipher conversations and help sales teams maximize conversions.