Afforestation Drive by iValue InfoSolutions

iValue InfoSolutions initiated a plantation drive as part of their CSR activity where they sponsored and organized the afforestation activity through plantation drive at Ulsoor Lake Park, Bangalore on Saturday, 11th Jan 2020 which is the inaugural event of the 10 Million tree mission by BBMP and “Koti Vriksha Sene”. This has been conceived as part of iValue’s “Go Green” initiative to save the environment.

Krishna Raj Sharma, CEO, iValue InfoSolutions stressed on iValue’s commitment to give back to the society which we are all part of, the necessity of such initiatives and the duty of socially responsible organizations to get involved in initiatives to restore nature and environment which is the most crucial need of the hour. He also reminisced on the glory of the Old Bangalore of his childhood with its exuberant green cover, and stated that in future too, iValue will be happy to team up with organizations to further the cause of “Go Green” and to re-instate the lost charm of the Garden city. It was a tremendously successful event which saw participation of more than 800 people from different demographics and different walks of life.

The event was inaugurated and attended by Dignitaries like BBMP Commissioner Mr. B S Anil Kumar, Mayor Mr. Goutham Kumar, MLA Mr. Rizwan Arshad, MP Mr. P C Mohan, Corporates Mrs. Mamtha and Mr. Sampath Kumar and Mr. Nagraj, The Plog man of India and Mrs. Payal, the founder of Pinkathon. Many NGOs, Corporates and Schools also participated in the event and the event was covered by various media houses.