Affle Launches Vizury Engage360 to Simplify Omni-Channel Marketing

Affle (India) Limited, the consumer intelligence platform company, announced the launch of ‘VizuryEngage360’an omni-channel marketing platform to help marketers unify their communication across connected channels and devices.

Consumers today spend a significant amount of time on their connected devices and marketers engage with them across multiple channels including digital advertising, email, messaging, apps and social media etc. Most marketers use multiple platforms to reach out to users across channels with disjointed communication and minimal personalisation. Vizury Engage360 aims to simplify the life of a digital marketer by connecting all devices and channels over its unified platform. This would allow marketers to craft unique consumer journeys to drive higher conversions and ROI powered by AI and ML algorithms.

Commenting on this launch, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said “Our Vizury Engage360 is a revolutionary omni-channel platform that significantly strengthens our CPCU driven business model. It delivers greater ROI for marketers by optimising consumer conversions across free owned channels as well as paid programmatic channels through a unified platform. With timely communications like e-commerce triggers for cart abandonment alerts, time-sensitive discounts, price drop alert, restock alert, marketers can drive measurable incremental revenues with Vizury Engage360.”

Talking about it, Charles Yong, the Chief Architect & Technology Officer at Affle commented “Vizury Engage360 is an AI-driven Omni channel marketing platform that optimises the potential of each channel and delivers integrated consumer experiences across connected devices. It delivers high value consumer conversions by empowering marketers to seamlessly craft unique consumer journeys and enables timely decision-making across multiple touch-points powered by machine learning algorithms that learn and evolve real time.”

Vizury Engage360platform aims to bring efficiency in marketing spends by integrating owned CRM channels like emails, notifications, messaging, Chabot apps together with paid programmatic advertising channels through social, native, display and video ads.

This announcement comes soon after Affle won industry recognition from the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) and bagged 8 prestigious awards including ‘Technology Company of the Year’ and ‘Best in Show’ at its Smarties Awards in India. Affle recently filed 14 patents in Singapore & USA which helped strengthen its Technology IP portfolio and also opened a new R&D centre in Bangalore.