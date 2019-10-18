AEROCOOL Appoints ABACUS PERIPHERALS as it’s Authorized National Distributor

ABACUS PERIPHERALS is extremely glad to be appointed as Exclusive National Distributor for AEROCOOL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION manufacturer of Gaming desktop components and Gaming chairs.

Established in 2002, AEROCOOL is a cool, fun, innovative and responsible company. Their slogan “Be Cool !! Be Aerocool !!” best describes the company and the brand. AEROCOOL is a PC components company that brings award-winning styles to the affordable PC market.

They are headquartered in Taiwan, the global hub of electronic innovation and seat of global IT brands, with additional offices in China, Germany and UK.AEROCOOL, is a truly global brand with presence in over 56 countries globally across 6 continents!

Tony Lin, CEO of Aerocool said ‘’Today AEROCOOL is one of the market leaders in ‘’Global Gaming Market”. Its strong brand and product image are well received by gamers and enthusiasts world-wide. It offers a full line of performance products including gaming cases, gaming PSUs, Case Fans, CPU Coolers and Gaming Chairs. We are extremely happy to get associated with Abacus Peripherals who are one of the oldest and most trusted Indian company in this segment.’’

On this occasion Mufaddal Suratwala Product Manager of Aerocool at Abacus Peripherals said ‘’ We are extremely elated to bring AEROCOOL to India market. It is very young and vibrant brand and is ideal choice for gamers who are looking for more “Value for Money” and for Channel partners who can now offer world class products at very aggressive pricing to their customers’’.

AEROCOOL will continue to innovate and deliver the best user experience to gamers world-wide.