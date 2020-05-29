ADLINK’s New MCM-204 Edge DAQ Systems for Machine Condition Monitoring

ADLINK Technology, a global leader in edge computing, has announced the release of its new MCM-204 edge Data Acquisition Systems (DAQ) for machine condition monitoring (MCM). The launch of the MCM-204 allows ADLINK to expand its MCM lineup and offer a highly optimized MCM solution for mass deployment. Powered by the ARM Cortex-A9 processor, the MCM-204 is designed as a standalone DAQ device without the need for a host computer and provides dual Ethernet ports to transmit data back to the backend server and enable daisy-chain connection of multiple devices. Commonly used vibration-related indices, such as voltage, FFT, and RMS, can be calculated by the MCM-204, bringing the benefits of edge computing to large scale infrastructure. In addition, the MCM-204 offers flexible support for various data access options, providing worry-free remote management and firmware/algorithm update through the built-in web console. All these features make the MCM-204 ideally suited for remote real-time monitoring, analysis, and control.

“Conventionally, in order to provide constant machine monitoring, a DAQ system consisting of an embedded host computer and DAQ card is deployed at remote machine sites. However, when remote machines are numerous and spread out geographically, the deployment of DAQ systems at each site becomes prohibitive,” said Tim Juan, Director of ADLINK’s IoT Solutions & Technology. “The MCM-204 standalone edge system can be easily integrated at field sites, and perform the task of filtering raw data without the need for a host computer, significantly reducing the required data bandwidth, and ultimately allowing manufacturers and machinery suppliers reduce TCO by up to 70% and improve their ROI.”

ADLINK’s ultra-compact MCM-204 features a 24-bit high-resolution ADC and captures high-frequency signals at 128kS/s. All channels have a built-in IEPE 4mA excitation current source, eliminating the need for additional signal conditioning to trigger sensors to capture signals. In addition, the MCM-204 can also support digital tachometer, digital temperature sensor, and voltage output loads current sensor functions for acquiring rotating speed, temperature, and load current of the machine, thus providing a wide range of options for equipment monitoring tasks. Furthermore, this all-in-one solution has rich built-in data type support, including as voltage, FFT data, and RMS_OA. Users can easily build a complete and powerful real-time monitoring system without having to expend effort on programming development.

To enable a decentralized structure, the ADLINK MCM-204 offers an exclusive Custom Filtering Algorithm import mechanism that allows users to modify the filter or pre-processing algorithms in C/C++ and compile under Linux. The MCM-204 provides the ability to migrate domain-knowhow filtering algorithms to the edge in a secure manner. In addition, the MCM-204’s built-in web console allows convenient remote configuration, making it easy to manage machine condition monitoring operations and eliminate the need for application-specific programming. Settings for relevant parameters and data types are presented in an intuitive web UI. The MCM-204 edge DAQ system makes it quick and easy to set up a machine condition monitoring environment.