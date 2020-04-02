ADCTA Distributes Food to the Needy in Nehru Place

In the context of nationwide lockdown on the occasion of rapid spreading Coronavirus epidemic, many poor people are left without work, income and are unable to carry out their daily activities. They are even unable to arrange food food for themselves.

In these difficult times, ADCTA (All Delhi Computer Traders Association) took the initiative to distribute food to the needy in Nehru Place (New Delhi). On April 2, 2020 they distributed over 300 food packets to security guards, safai karamchari, labourers and the needy in the Nehru Place area. Possibly in the coming days, ADCTA plans to distribute food twice a day in the area. This is being done with the support of entire ADCTA Executive & General Body.