Adcom India Launches Nationwide Campaign to Tackle e-Waste in India

Electronic waste or e-waste is the disposal of broken or obsolete electronic components and materials. E-waste material may be valuable and recyclable and created from anything electronic: computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, PDAs, VCRs, CD players, fax machines, printers, and many other electronic devices. Most electronics are improperly thrown away; these contain various harmful materials such as Beryllium, Cadmium, Mercury, and Lead. When this e-waste is warmed up, toxic chemicals are released into the air damaging the atmosphere. The damage to the atmosphere is one of the biggest environmental impacts of e-waste. Therefore, there exists a need to recycle e-waste efficiently to keep our safe environment.

Keeping in mind the current situation of the environment, Adcom India known for its tech lifestyle accessories in India in collaboration with ‘Karo Sambhav’- India’s leading Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) has initiated their campaign ‘Hum E-waste Le Jayenge’. The campaign has been launched with the goal to spread awareness about e-waste while making individuals more informed about the social implications of e-waste and the importance to efficiently manage e-waste in an organized manner.

The campaign was incepted on January 29, 2020 at Adcom India’s Head Office in New Delhi firstly aiming to train and teach Adcom Team in identifying and separating different types of E-waste such that they could act as assets to promote the same further. After separation of e-Waste, the same is sent to respective organized channels for proper recycling. In this manner, the e-waste will no longer remain a threat to the environment.

To increase the awareness and participation, Adcom began a social media campaign with the same name to promote the same on various social media platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Sahib Bhatia, Brand Manager, Adcom India said “India is the 4th largest producer of e-waste in the world yet we only recycle less than 3% of our total e-waste. With our collaboration with KaroSambhav, we are looking forward to reduce the same by teaching and training people around us on how to properly dispose of e-waste and help in order to create a waste-free world. Also, we have set up a dedicated helpline number 8800-977-978 so that people can call us and raise a request to us for the collection of e-waste. We will further ensure that e-waste is collected directly from their home, and ultimately recycled efficiently in an organized manner.”