ADATA Launches Next-Gen Gaming SSD with Blazing Fast R/W Performance, XPG GAMMIX S50

ADATA introduced the Next-Gen Solid State Drive from its XPG gaming range of SSDs – XPG Gammix S50 Generation 4 M.2 2280 SSD. XPG S50 PCIe SSD is the latest and fastest in its range of M.2 solid state drives. This product is compatible with Intel and AMD platforms, and works in connected with PCIe 4.0 motherboards. Utilizing PCIe Gen4x4 and implementing the NVMe 1.3 standard, the GAMMIX S50 solid state drive delivers blazing-fast read/write performance of 5000/4400MB per second.

“ADATA XPG GAMMIX S50 PCIe range of SSDs is an ultra-compact and high-performance product addressing all the demands coming in from gaming enthusiasts. Professionals in entertainment, broadcast media industry and gamers who want top performance and requires higher bandwidth for their high-end PCs, workstations or CAD projects can significantly enhance their productivity by utilizing these SSDs,” said, Sachin Sharma, National Head – India at ADATA Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.

XPG GAMMIX S50 features an aluminum heat sink for excellent heat dissipation. The heat sink can reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees for ultimate stability. Not only does it keep the S50 cool, it also looks cools with its sports-car-inspired design. Built with 3D NAND Flash the S50 comes in capacities of up to 2TB, offers higher efficiency, and is more reliable than 2D SSDs. End-to-End Data Protection, and low-density parity-check (LDPC) error correcting code technology features support a high TBW and excellent durability to meet the demands of various applications. NVMe 1.3, Next-generation 3D Flash is designed with higher capacity, power efficiency, and enhanced durability. Its M.2 2280 form factor supports PCIe 4.0 making it ideal for gamers, PC enthusiasts, over clockers and video rendering professionals.