ADATA Introduced a wide range of external storage devices from External HDD, SSD to SD Card and UFD. ADATA’s SE800 external SSDs are set to take on the rugged branch of the external SSD market. Featuring a number of safety features and support for faster read/write speed of 1000 MB/s, the SE800 External SSD ensures enhanced performance using the USB 3.2 Gen 2, interface making data transfers fast and furious. Shock-resistance, dust-proofing, and waterproof makes the SE800 SSD durable. It also meets MIL-STD-810G 516.6 impact resistance standard. Built with a hairline-brushed and elegant metal surface with IP68 rating making it great and attractive in look.

“ADATA is committed to providing top-notch memory solutions that enrich the customer’s digital life and has been known for the world’s largest memory product providers. We at ADATA Technology truly understand professionalism and innovation. The company’s dedication to integrity and professionalism has made ADATA the leading memory brand with the most award-winning product designs.” said, Sachin Sharma, Country Manager – India at ADATA Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Online gaming has become one of the options to stay at home among the youths and resulted in the high demand of the gaming products. We at ADATA thrives to launch the top notch gaming peripherals to fulfill the requirements of our customers”.

The ADATA SE760 has a compact, streamlined design that is great for on the go. Its sleek metal exterior with a textured hairline-brushed surface looks and feels great. The SSD implements the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, allowing it to reach read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which is over 12 times faster than an external hard drive. This blazing-fast performance allows users to transfer a 10GB 4K movie in approximately twenty seconds. The SE760 offers all the great advantages of SSDs over HDDs, including shock and vibration resistance and silent operation.

The SD600Q is encased in a shock-absorbing silicone case that extends maximum protection for the data & drive inside. Meeting the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard, it can survive falls from 1.22 meters and is darn tough. It features a shock-resistance construction, heat dissipation capabilities, silent operation, and is power efficient. Combined with its palm-sized form factor, weighing just 60g. It slips easily in and out of your pocket & bag. Extremely mobile & portable makes it easy to share across different platforms.

The HD710 Pro offers up to 4TB capacity. It exceeds IEC IP68 requirements, being completely dust-tight and able to withstand up to 60-minute submersion in 2 meters of water. It also meets and passes MIL-STD 810G 516.6 requirements, surviving shocks and impacts associated with drops from up to 1.5 meters. The HD710 Pro uses a custom triple-layered protective build and implements G-Shock sensor technology that stops and restarts drive activity when shocks or vibrations are detected to prevent data corruption.

The HD830’s tough aluminum exterior is not just capable of surviving nasty drops and blunt force, but can also handle 3000kg of downward pressure, roughly equivalent to the combined weight of fifty average-sized people. A three-layer construction provides complete protection inside and outside, including a tough outer silicone casing that comes in black or blue, shock-absorbing buffer, and cushioned mounting that firmly holds the drive in place.