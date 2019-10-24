ADATA Appoints KBC Computech Pvt Ltd as National Distributor for SSDs in India

ADATA appoints KBC Computech Pvt Ltd, a New Delhi-based distributor of IT products, as National Distributor for ADATA’s SSDs in India.

Charles, Country Head – India, ADATA, comments, “ADATA is a globally reputed provider of memory products. The demand for SSDs is growing very fast worldwide and in India—today annual demand for SSDs is three times to what it was in 2017. And it is expected to grow further in the coming years. We have a wide range of SSDs for gaming and other purposes. We are going to launch many new SSD models in the coming months. We are currently No 3 in India for providing SSDs and we want to move up to No 2 position the coming years. We are glad that we appointed KBC Computech as our National Distributor for India for our SSDs. We are sure that our association will help us to grow to the next level in the Indian SSD market.”

Speaking on this occasion, Kapil Daga, Director, KBC Computech Pvt Ltd, commented, “We are excited that we have been appointed as National Distributor for ADATA for their SSDs in India. As well known, ADATA is one of the leading providers of memory products worldwide—they have a wide range of SSDs which have world class quality and come at affordable prices. Today SSD market is growing nearly at 100% each year. We will aggressively promote ADATA’s SSDs in India to make it a leading brand here. In the coming months, we will carry out many promotional activities and conduct several events to promote ADATA’s SSDs. Our aim is to establish ADATA as one of the top 3 brands for SSDs in India.”