CMDA-Delhi Writes to the Prime Minister other Authorities about various Trade Concerns

The issues that are brought to the notice of the Prime Minister and other authorities by CMDA-Delhi are that the businesses across all verticals be it the Core Industries, Tourism, Retail, E-commerce or Restaurants, etc. would not be back to their 100% levels immediately. They would take about 6 months or more to get back to their initial levels as the Consumers, in general, would have a changed Lifestyle including their reservations on going out at all. It is indeed a very difficult time for businesses across the Country and the Economy in general.

If all pending Income Tax and GST refunds to be processed urgently, the small businesses could really use these refunds now and it would be great if they could be processed within 30 days. The association further requested that the ex-gratia amounts equal to the one month’s average collected GST of the previous years be refunded both by the central and the state govt. to boost the cash flow.

All Min Wages & Salary payments to be Realistically Rationalised PAN India for sustenance until lockdown while keeping them Uniform for the entire Country Permanently. The lockdown has called for us to sustain or focus on the Essentials and it’s equally difficult for both Employees and the Employers. So, in these critical times, all Wages and Salary payments should be rationalized for sustenance to avoid any undue burden on the Employers too and a Waiver in Salaries/Wages between 40% to 50% depending on the Level of Employment is requested. Also, the PF and ESIC contribution for the entire lockdown period should be waived off

Concerning Banks: To treat the Lockdown period as zero periods in reference to Financial Liabilities and thus imply full Interest waivers for the present period and the next three months by the Banks be it Nationalised or Private. Also, Sir Banking Limits be increased by 40% without any Additional Collateral Security for Businesses especially for those from the MSME Segment.

No EMD or Security Deposits be taken from the MSME Segment for Govt Purchases and those being held be Returned immediately to Improve the Cash Flow. Private transport vehicles should be allowed to carry permissible small business deliveries in the absence of the availability of transport facilities.

Waiver of Fixed Charges in Electricity Bills: Electricity Bills have fixed and variable components. These fixed charges surmount to a huge amount especially for those engaged in Manufacturing . Thus we propose that the fixed charges for the Electricity to be waived off across the Country just like done by the UP and Karnataka Govt for the next 3 months so that the businesses can sustain themselves in spite of their lowered revenues.

IT and IT Related Consumables/Accessories and maintenance Services should be classified as essential Services by the Govt as without these no Hospital, Industry, Bank, or Government offices can run or function properly.