ACT Fibernet unveils new brand identity to enrich its customer value proposition

ACT Fibernet launched its new brand identity with the unveiling of the logo and tagline ‘Feel the Advantage’. The rebranding initiative is a strategic component of ACT Fibernet to becoming the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive internet services provider in India.

The new brand identity represents ACT Fibernet’s differentiated approach towards offering innovative customer centric solutions that will enhance user experience and provide maximum value.In 2019, ACT Fibernet will expand its products, service offerings and partnerships across various categories, namely – ACT Advantage Entertainment, ACT Advantage Gaming, ACT Advantage Speed, ACT Advantage Service, ACT Advantage Smart Cities, and ACT Advantage community.

As part of the activity, ACT Fibernet will partner with content provider like ZEE 5 and Sony Liv amongst others to strengthen its content offerings. Being the preferred choice of every gaming enthusiast, ACT Fibernet is working with popular gaming cafes, gaming OEMs and gaming publishers to provide the highest quality gaming experience to users.

Within the next six months, ACT Fibernet plans to launch its broadband services in multiple cities across North & West India, thereby expanding its footprint in the country. The company will also be launching a 24*7 call center and a unified call center number to address customers queries in real time.

In support to the government’s mission towards building a digital India and smart cities mission, ACT Fibernet aims to complete 5000+ wi-fi hotspots across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam and others. Further, ACT Fibernet is jointly working with the state government of Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru to enable free wi-fi connectivity in public libraries and schools.

Speaking on the launch Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said, “We have always believed in providing our customers the best solutions through our products and services. Today, consumer needs and usage behavior is continuously evolving. Newer technologies are constantly being adopted and becoming mass-scale by the day, be it streaming or gaming or smart homes. It is therefore our responsibility to work in conjunction with the rapidly evolving customer’s expectations and find feasible ways to serve them. We strongly believe that our new brand identity reflects this value and commitment we have towards our customers”

“Moving forward, we will be launching new products and services that our consumer’s desire. We are confident that with our pioneering fibernet connection, hyper fast speeds, new offerings and industry’s best customer service in place, we will successfully transform our customer’s experience enabling them to do and accomplish more. With ACT you can Feel the Advantage” he added.

The new logo represents the brands ethos– Sharp, futuristic, innovative, exciting, creative and modern. The tagline ‘’Feel the Advantage” is simple but powerful expression of the brand’s mission, values and commitment.