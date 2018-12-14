ACT Fibernet Powers Gaming Platform, GamerConnect

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd), the fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), announced its partnership with GamerConnect as their official ‘Connectivity Partners’. As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will provide high-speed fiber broadband to the overall infrastructure for the two-day event that will be held on 15th- 16th December 2018 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

In online gaming, high speed and uninterrupted internet connectivity plays a major role for a fulfilling gaming experience. Being in the internet broadband space, ACT Fibernet understand this requirement and through its pioneering technology ACT Fibernet will ensure that the players have a smooth and positive gameplay.

GamerConnect is India’s largest gaming technology platform for the Indian gaming community to come together under one roof, to connect with each other and explore the vast ecosystem of the gaming industry and experience the best of PC Gaming. The event will unfold product launches, quizzes, gaming workshops with more than 5000 participants expected to be a part of the event.

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, “GamerConnect is one of India’s biggest gaming tech platform and we are glad to partner with this event. High speed fibernet connectivity and E-Sports go hand in hand, and we believe the growth of E-Sports is only getting started. We are happy to play our part in this growth story.”

According to a report on online gaming in India by KPMG, the Indian online gaming market currently stands at $290 million, and is estimated to grow to $1 billion by 2021. The number of gamers in India, is expected to touch 310 million by 2021.