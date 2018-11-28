ACT Fibernet joins hands with Bengaluru Tech Summit 2018 as its Official ‘Fibernet Partner’

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) India’s largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), today announced its partnership with Bengaluru Tech Summit 2018 as their official ‘Fibernet Partners’. As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will provide high-speed broadband connectivity at the event that will be held from 29th November to 1st December 2018 in Bengaluru.

Globally recognized as the IT capital of India, Bengaluru stands as the 4th largest technology cluster of the world. In this regard, the Bengaluru Tech Summit aims to showcase Bengaluru’s prowess in technology and innovation. The event will bring together more than 10,000 visitors and over 3500 delegates from across the globe. To ensure they are seamlessly connected on the digital platform. ACT Fibernet will be providing high-speed wi-fi connectivity backed with world class broadband experience. Additionally, ACT Fibernet will be setting up a stall where visitors will have the opportunity to personally try the futuristic Giga broadband service at the summit.

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, “The Bengaluru Tech Summit is one the biggest tech events of India and we are thrilled to be a part of this grand event. It has always been our constant endeavor to support initiatives which helps place Bengaluru as the most progressive city of the country. We are committed to support the event by offering our best broadband services and we believe this will truly add value to the overall experience and success of the event.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mohanram PV, CEO, Bengaluru Tech Summit said, “ACT Fibernet is one of the most trusted internet service providers in the city and we are extremely pleased to have them as our internet partner. Bengaluru Tech Summit is a platform to appreciate technology and innovation. We are confident that with ACT Fibernet’s wi-fi connectivity we will deliver a positive and enthralling experience for all our participants and the attendees at the event.”

ACT Fibernet has always been on the forefront to leverage innovation and technology, as part of which ACT Fibernet recently partnered with the start-up cell of Government of Karnataka to aid the growth of the startup cell and to support Karnataka government’s startup initiative.