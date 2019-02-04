Acronis Forms An Alliance with SEA Infonet Bringing Advanced Cyber Protection To India

Acronis announced that it appointed SEA Infonet as a key distributor in India. SEA Infonet will be responsible for promoting and distributing the complete range of Acronis’ on-premises, cloud-based, and consumer cyber protection solutions, including Acronis Backup for businesses and enterprises, Acronis Data Cloud for service providers, and Acronis True Image for home users.

“We welcome SEA Infonet as our key partner to enhance and strengthen our presence in India. Both our companies are committed to helping businesses and consumers take advantage of our secure and efficient cyber protection solutions – and with this alliance, they now can,” said Maxim Mitrokhin, Acronis General Manager of Channel Sales in APAC.

As a new distributor in India, SEA Infonet will empower customers, service providers, and resellers to make the most out of Acronis’ solutions by providing them with best possible training and support. Through Acronis solutions, the Indian information and communications technology (ICT) market is set to witness a fresh wave in backup and disaster recovery solutions. Service providers will be able to easily integrate Acronis into their existing infrastructure and grow their business by offering solutions that are in high demand.

“We are very excited to partner with Acronis. We are emerging as a leading VAD in India with a channel partner base of 650+ across the country – and have a robust platform to build the channel ecosystem for Acronis. Advancing our partnerships with managed service providers and cloud providers in India would be one of the key focus business lines,” said Biswajeet Saha, CEO of SEA Infonet.

Acronis addresses the five vectors of cyber protection — safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) — and offers easy, efficient, and secure products to customers of any size. Acronis solutions protect all data, applications, and systems at a low and predictable cost.

Rustom Hiramaneck, Country Head – South Asia, Acronis, said, “Acronis is a provider with all the essential solutions available at-one-point. We have solutions that suit the organizations of different sizes, needs and budgets. Our solutions are aimed at minimizing downtime in the organizations by preventing the disruptions by malware and then ensuring data-safety.”

William Too, Sales Engineer, APAC, Acronis, commented, “To integrate our solutions, the users need not change their setups; they can simply migrate our solutions without upsetting their present setups and all our solutions are designed to be easy-to-migrate-and-use. Today, data safety and data recovery have become critical requirements for most organizations.”