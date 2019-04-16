Acer Updates the Spin 3 Notebook in its Stylish Convertible Series

Acer announced the new Spin 3, the latest addition to its popular Spin convertible notebook series. The combination of power, value, long battery life, and generous screen size sets the Acer Spin 3 apart. Powered by Windows 10 and up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU, it features up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 1TB of HDD storage, a dockable and rechargeable pen, and enhanced Wi-Fi 5 performance.

Weighing 1.7 kg (3.74 lbs.), the new Spin 3 feels light in a bag or briefcase. It features a 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) thin bezel with a 79 percent screen-to-body ratio for more screen real estate on its 360-degree flipping display that can be used as a laptop or tablet. The 360-degree durable hinge is ideal for working, writing, sharing presentations, and gaming. The Spin 3’s 14-inch Full HD IPS touch display allows for input via pen and touch simultaneously, and the Acer Active Pen enables precise and direct on-screen input at multiple points of contact, making working on more complex projects more efficient.

Professionals on-the-go can work for up to 12 hours[ii] without recharging the battery, and the dockable Acer Active Pen lets users instantly jot down notes and prevents misplacing them.

Two front-facing speakers deliver clearer and louder sound in any usage mode. The Precision TouchPad, which supports Windows 10 gestures, allows users to work faster and smoother with accurate fingertip and gesture tracking. Gigabit Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 with MU-MIMO technology keeps users connected to colleagues, clients, and friends.