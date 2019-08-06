Acer unveils eight new gaming laptops and accessories

ACER, unveiled a wide array of gaming laptops aimed at gaming enthusiasts across segments at a grand event in Mumbai. Acer is the first-ever player in the market to debut such a wide range of product portfolio at a time.

Inheriting the advanced spirit of its predecessors, these devices are ready to conquer the gaming arena with the latest processor, integrated Pass-Through Feature, cutting edge 3D Technology, 4th Gen AeroBlade™, Waves MaxxAudio® Suite + Waves Nx® 3D Virtual Sound and much more to give the gamers an immersive gaming experience, more powerful devices that combine technical prowess. These exciting machines include the powerhouse Triton 900, a beast in a slim form the Triton 500, Helios 700, Helios 300- 17 inch, Helios 300- 15 Inch. To tantalize casual gamers and performance enthusiasts, Acer India also launched Nitro 7, Nitro 5 17-inch, Nitro 5 15-inch, and associated accessories.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, stated, “Keeping up with the growing demand for gaming PC’s in India, Acer has always gone the extra mile to ensure that our gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. We are excited to introduce our latest lineup of gaming devices for Indian gaming enthusiasts. The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness and intelligent design. The innovation and features will please the most discerning gaming aficionados.”

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are delighted to introduce an array of gaming machines and accessories. The consumer today has discerning taste and gamers in particular are a knowledgeable lot and know exactly what they want. With this launch, we have our gamers covered in every possible segment. Our new machines are fast, powerful and come loaded with features that are bound to excite the gamers and take their gaming experience to a whole new level.”