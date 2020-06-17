Acer unveils Acer One 14 – The affordable fully loaded laptop for education and small businesses

Acer updated its commercial line-up with a fully loaded affordable new Acer One 14 laptop. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415U in a compact form-factor and impressive screen to body ration with a 14-inch display. The Acer One 14 is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM expandable memory up to 32GB and host Intel WiFi + Bluetooth connectivity. Specially designed for educational, Small-Medium Businesses and Enterprises to help them in the digital revolution the laptop comes with features include HD Cam with Microphone, 1 Gigabit LAN port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 USB 2.0 Type A, and up to 4 hours of battery life.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of new affordable Acer One 14 laptop designed specially keeping in mind the enterprise & education sector. Acer has always tried to stay ahead of the consumer’s demand be it the productivity at work or empowering students. This launch will enable working professionals, students, and teachers to optimize their time with the laptop offering the best performance and features for the price. This is an excellent laptop when it comes to affordability, security & loaded operating system is concerned.”

Driven by the goal of digital transformation, Acer India is reaching out to schools and educational institutions as well as businesses, for learning and workstyle transformation. The new device offers the performance and value that customers will be able to appreciate while investing in a laptop.