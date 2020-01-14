Acer retained No. 1 PC Gaming Notebook Brand in India with 26.4% Market Share

Acer has successfully retained its spot of being the “No.1 PC Gaming Brand” in India for two consecutive years (2018 – 19), as per leading research firm.

Acer gained the highest spot in the gaming industry with its critically acclaimed and extensively popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. Acer in India has the widest portfolio of PC gaming products such as laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories specifically designed for beginners to professional gamers. Acer has maintained the No. 1 position for 2018 and 2019 respectively with regards to unit shipments.

Commenting on the achievement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are very proud to attain the No.1 position in the gaming category for two consecutive years. We believe in creating best in class technology which serves the purpose of today’s generation and assist them to go across and achieve next level in the forefront of technology. Our strong commitment in developing exceptional gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors has also helped create new opportunities for customers and learners. I would like to thank everyone who have supported us to be the leader in this segment and will continue to delight our customers towards strengthening market leadership.”

Acer has been working towards structuring a strong presence of the Indian gaming industry since gaming in India is booming and is a clear indicator of constant evolution of this sector. To ascertain its position, the company has also launched multiple gaming laptops and accessories such as Triton 500, Triton 900, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 5, Nitro 7, Nitro Stream and AOPEN Monitors, etc. and these devices are ready to master the gaming arena with the latest processors.

To add to this growing gaming fever in the country, Acer also organized the Asia’s mega PUBG PC eSports Tournament to encourage the nascent e-sports players in India. Acer focuses to grow on the gaming market holistically by supporting the gaming industry through cutting-edge products, training and professional eSports event.