Acer Predator Gaming League 2020 India finale to be held in Bengaluru

Acer once again brings the mega e-Sports tournament Acer Predator League 2020 attracting millions of audiences and thousands of gamers playing for hundreds of hours to decide the ultimate PUGB champions of India. After the huge success of the Acer Predator League last year, it is back again with an even bigger stage and prize pool with the India finale scheduled to be hosted in Bengaluru on 7th December 2019 at Phoenix Market City.

Acer Predator League is an Asia Pacific-wide competition where multiple countries in the Asia Pacific region are hosting PUBG and DOTA 2 tournament to find their best team to represent their country in the Grand Finale at Manila which will be held in February 2020.

Over 2245 players and 449 registered teams from India competed in PUBG competition through online and offline qualifiers between the 23rd November to 30th November 2019, in a single-elimination, Best Of 5 Series format to reach the India Finale. The 16 finalists from across India which includes (Teg Esports, Indian Rivals, Global esports, 4 Random, Tantrum Esports, 4F, Level Zero Esports, District 9, XGods, Crusaders, 4pixels, Weekend Warriors, Navi M4, AwM, KingsMen, OneAboveAll) will be competing against each other at the mammoth gaming event finale on 7th December at Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru and will be competing for a piece of the INR 15,00,000 total prize pool.

Commenting on this, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India says, “With the 3rd edition of Acer Predator League 2020, we aim to provide an international stage for budding Indian e-sports Players. In our last two India Finales, we had received a wonderful response from the gaming community especially in the PUBG category, hence we have decided to focus on PUBG players to compete and win a chance to represent India in the Grand Finale to be held in Manila, Philippines. India is emerging as a leader in e-sports gaming and stands at a global number 17 in the soon-to-be USD 1.5 bn Esports industry. Acer is trying to break the barriers of e-sports for over the last three years, and we’re steadfast in taking Indian e-sports talent and provide them a platform to shine on the global stage. Our Predator line-up at present is the best line-up for gaming products, and an event like this will not only provide a bigger and better platform for gamers to explore but have the best of gaming experience with players across the Asia Pacific region”.

The last two Predator Gaming Leagues held in 2017 and 2018 witnessed huge participation from across the country. Esports as a rising industry in India has gained the support of big names in online gaming and Acer’s Predator gaming line has earned countless industry awards and accolades for giving a competitive edge to gamers. This series of campaigns are held by Acer to reinforce the commitment of Predator in supporting the gaming industry in the world and in the Asia Pacific region in particular. Acer Predator is a brand with the most complete gaming devices line ranging from laptop, desktop, monitor, tablet & projector.

Fans will be able to catch the action of the tournament on Acer’s social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. For technology lovers and gamers, the event will be a treat to the eyes with some of the most cutting-edge gaming PCs and gaming accessories like Predator Thronos Gaming Chair and other latest gaming devices.