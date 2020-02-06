Acer Postpones the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020

Acer announced that the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 tournament has been postponed in the interest of the health and wellbeing of the tournament’s competitors, spectators and staff during this period. Almost 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place in Manila, Philippines from February 19th to 23rd. It is being tentatively rescheduled to June or July. Acer will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation and further announce when an exact date has been determined.

Acer has long been committed to the development of Esports, and actively participating in and supporting international Esports events. It has also hosted the Asia Pacific Predator League Esports Tournament for two years. As a result of these efforts, substantial growth has been made across the gaming segment in the region during 2019, including year-on-year growths of 239% in the Philippines, 154% in Vietnam, and 77% in India.

Updates to the tournament rules that arise as a result of this change of schedule will be announced on the league’s official website shortly, along with information about the reuse and/or reimbursement of tickets. Contestants will be directly contacted with notices of important updates and when a new date has been established.