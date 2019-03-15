ACER opens its second exclusive store in Kolkata

ACER announced the further expansion of its retail presence in Kolkata with the inauguration of its second exclusive Acer store. The store is located in E-mall, Chandni Chowk, Kolkata.

Acer has made remarkable achievements in terms of enhancing its retail presence across the country, all efforts to address the varied computing needs of its customers. The store provides the finest in-store dynamics and will feature the company’s award winning gamut of Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, accessories and projectors.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India, says, “One of Acer’s major focus has been the expansion of its retails presence across the length and breadth of the country. With already existing presence in West Bengal, we aim to spread our retails outlets to other key cities wherein we can directly cater to the needs of our customer base and provide the best brand experience”.

The exclusive store launch in this region is a part of the company’s constant efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by trained sales personnel, in-store merchandising, ranging of the latest models and attractive offers for its products. With products like Swift 5, one the lightest laptop in the world, Switch series equipped with space-age LiquidLoop cooling, the acrobatic Spin series and the monster Predator gaming series along with high-end 4k and gaming monitors.