Acer Launches New ConceptD and ConceptD Pro Family Series in India

Acer India launched its most powerful ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial uses in India. The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks, and monitors optimised for today’s professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, and developers.

The New Concept D series boasts of 10 products which includes ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro. Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with NVIDIA GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use. As part of the RTX Studio laptop program, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities.

Addressing the launch Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said, “We wanted to close the year on a high note with the launch of our new ConceptD family in India for our customers. The ConceptD product portfolio was designed to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process and create beautiful things. As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we’ve conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators to release their creativity.”

Also present at the launch Sudhir Goel, Commercial Business Head, Acer India said, “Acer continues to push the shroud when it comes to product design, and the new ConceptD series is yet another captivating option for designers who value the artistic of their technology as much as the performance. ConceptD series enables designers to get immersed in the creative process and build remarkable things.”

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are thrilled to announce our new ConceptD product range in India. ConceptD is a fresh approach to computing that overcomes the barriers between people and technology and enables creators to unleash their full potential. The entire series provides the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work.”

ConceptD high-end desktop, notebooks and monitor come in a gorgeous, timeless design, featuring pure-white or matte-black finish, with amber-colored keyboard backlighting, and a clean and thought-out design aesthetic that lets creative professions focus on the design process.