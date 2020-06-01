Acer launches New and Powerful Swift 3, India’s first laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor

Acer India announced the latest addition to its thin and light notebook series with the arrival of new Acer Swift 3, which is now available up to AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U Processor with Radeon Graphics. Acer Swift 3 is India’s first AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series mobile processor-powered laptop in the market for mobile computing needs.

Acer continues to push the envelope when it comes to minimalist design aesthetic and the new thin and light Acer Swift 3 is yet another compelling option for people who value the artistic appeal as much as the performance of their device. It sports narrow-bezel display, offering 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and packs a lot of power into its 15.95 mm thin chassis with weighs just 1.2 kg light. It also includes up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe storage, and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 offers a strong, fat, and more enjoyable wireless experience, making it an ultra-portable, supercharged laptop for work and play. It delivers up to 11 hours of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities; 30 minutes charging can provide approximately 4 hours of battery life in video playback

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are also extremely proud to be the first ones in India to launch a laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor specially designed for mobile working. As we continue to expand our thin and light range of devices, our goal has always been to offer consumers with a device that can easily function both for work as well as for play. Packed with powerful and brilliant features, the New Swift 3 will be a perfect fit for a modern lifestyle. The fact that Swift 3 weighs only 1.2 kg making it super portable, ideal for slipping in a bag and working on the go.”

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India Pvt Ltd, said, “Acer and AMD together have brought powerful computing experiences to consumers. We are delighted to take our collaboration to the next level with the launch of Swift 3 powered by Ryzen™ 4000 series mobile processor. He added, “Consumers today want superior performance and battery life for work, play, and entertainment in a portable and stylish device. The new Swift 3 enables consumers to push their boundaries in an ultra-thin form factor, led by AMD’s innovative 7nm technology and Zen2 core architecture.”