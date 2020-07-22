Acer Launches First Laptop of Acer Extensa 15 Extensa series with 10th Gen Intel Core Processor

Acer announced a fully loaded affordable Extensa 15 laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processors. It sports narrow-bezel display, offering immersive screen-to-body ratio with a 15.6 inch Full HD display and packs a lot of power into its below 20mm thin chassis with weighs just 1.9 kg. Acer Extensa 15 is specially designed for consumers in need fully loaded laptop for everyday needs at an affordable price point. It includes Intel UHD graphics and up to 12GB of DDR4 system memory using a single soDIMM module. The Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) wireless antenna and MU-MIMO+ Bluetooth 4.2 offers a more enjoyable wireless experience, and two built-in stereo speakers keep you connected with high-quality audio and visual clarity. It delivers up to 8 hours of battery life that minimizes the possibility of interruptions for prolonged cable free usage.

Speaking on launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Acer as a leading brand in the PC segment, has driven immense path-breaking innovations to set new benchmarks in the space of design and innovation. With the Acer Extensa 15 our aim is to get a fully loaded laptop in the hands of everyone packed with latest technology and performance. Everyone is adapting to remote working or online learning, the Acer Extensa 15 laptop aims at equipping consumers with the best tool at a very affordable price point and delivering on our mission of breaking barriers between people and technology.”

With everyone fretting over the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic on lives, the way we work and how we learn, this laptop will be an enabler to many. The new Acer Extensa 15 laptop is here to empower productivity while providing a full range of features at an incredible value that customers will be able to appreciate while investing in a laptop. Acer Extensa 15 comes with powerful 10th Gen Intel® Core i3 processor, Intel® UHD graphics and up to 12GB of DDR4 memory that works get done quickly and efficiently

Stepping up the capabilities and design to match more challenging user requirements, Acer Extensa comes with fine details and rich colors come with 15.6” FHD display and narrow bezels for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Not only have that, for comfortable view it also comes with ComfyView technology, which reduces glared by limiting reflected light along with BlueLightShield to cut harmful blue light.

Adding to the user experience, the Extensa 15’s stylish chassis has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter than ever. At less than 20mm thin and a starting weight of under 1.9kg, it can accompany you wherever you need to go, and with a battery life of up to 8 hours, it has enough power to last the entire day. To maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal it has WiFi 5 (802.11ac) with MU-MIMO Technology + Bluetooth 4.2. The optimized digital webcam, microphone, and two built-in stereo speakers keep you connected with amazing audio and visual clarity.