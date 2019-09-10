Acer Introduces New Nitro XV3 Series Gaming Monitors

Acer unveiled a new series of Nitro gaming monitors, designed to bring games to life. The new Acer Nitro XV3 series features four new monitors for gamers that deliver extremely high refresh rates and high resolution, providing outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices.

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, the new Nitro monitors enable Variable Refresh Rates (VRR) by default when connected to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series and GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards to support dynamic refresh rates, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. These new IPS monitors also feature Adaptive-Sync technology to satisfy gamers’ need for high resolution gaming through a blisteringly fast response time of up to 1ms and Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth, tear-free gameplay.

The Nitro XV3 series feature Acer’s latest Agile-Splendor technology, which utilizes panels with both fast liquid crystals as well as 99% sRGB wide color gamuts. The DisplayHDR 400-certified monitors offer ultra-fast response times of up to 1ms VRB (Visual Response Boost), that ensures clear, blur-free images, phenomenal color reproduction and more realistic and natural images. With a refresh rate up to 240 Hz, gamers will be awed by greater visual fluidity and crystal clear graphics.

The Acer Nitro gaming monitors come in four configurations; two 27-inch and two 24.5-inch monitors:

• Acer Nitro XV273U S 27-inch WQHD 165 Hz

• Acer Nitro XV273 X 27-inch Full HD 240 Hz

All monitors feature Acer Game Mode, eight preset display modes to optimize the visuals for different types of content: Action, Racing, Sport, User, Standard, ECO, Graphic and Movie. This unique feature can be easily accessed through a hotkey or the On Screen Display (OSD) settings menu. The built-in black boost enables gamers to select from 11 black level options to optimize visual advantage and clearly spot enemies, duck for cover, or navigate curves on a race track.

Acer VisionCare with Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies make viewing more comfortable during long periods of gaming. The Acer Nitro XV3 series also has an ergonomically-designed stand with 20° swivel and tilt so gamers can always find that ideal viewing position. A quick-release design lets you separate the monitor from its stand so it can be VESA wall-mounted to free up desk space.