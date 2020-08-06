Acer Introduces Intel-Powered Aspire 5 in Magic Purple

Acer announced the extension of its Aspire line-up with 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered offerings in India, with the launch of the Acer Aspire 5 in Magic Purple color. The unique color changes hues when seen from different angles, offering users a distinctive look in a sleek, stylish, and lightweight package. Weighing just 1.5 kgs, the Acer Aspire 5 is just 17.95 mm thick and packs in 11 hours of battery back-up, allowing users to carry it around with them all day without an adapter.

The Acer Aspire 5 is easy on the users’ eyes irrespective of whether it being used for surfing, watching content or for work, given its narrow-bezel design that offers enough real estate for amazing images on its Full-HD 14 inch screen using advanced technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield. The Aspirecomes with Intel Optanememory H10 with Solid State Storage combining32GB Intel Optane memory and 512GB Intel QLC 3D NANDin a single M.2 2280 form factor.

It also combines the ethos of exceptional performance with the power of sound and music through its innovative speaker design. Users can also maintain a strong, consistent Wi-Fi signal with 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology. The strategic slot antenna placement helps maximize the portability and wireless performance of the device. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI, and more. It also supports power-off charging via one of the USB ports, so users aren’t ever stuck without power.

Speaking on this occasion,Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition is a one-of-a-kind laptop that has a unique colour that turns to a different hue along with every turn. With laptops becoming the corner store in the new normal and people spending long hours dealing with demanding task, the new Aspire 5 makes the perfect partner with its distinct looks, breakthrough technologies and eye-care features. At Acer, we are committed to breaking barriers with technology and this continues across price points and categories.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel Indiasaid, “Our 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors provide customers with the industry-leading range of products that deliver the best balance of performance, features, power and design for their specific needs.Delivering innovation in storage through Intel platforms, the Intel Optane Memory H10 offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options. The Acer Aspire 5 combines these innovations to offer increased productivity and performance for a modern laptop experience.”

Cutting-edge technology: The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors to address diverse computing needs and experiences.It comes with Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage combining the best attributes of low-latency Intel Optane technology and high-density Intel QLC 3D NAND in a single M.2 2280 form factor.

Stay connected: Aspire 5 maintains a strong, consistent Wi-Fi signal with 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology.

Brilliant Display in a sleek body and distinct color: The Acer Aspire 5 offers a narrow-bezel display with a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature like Acer BlueLightShield. It packs a punch with an ultra-thin chassis which measures at just 17.95 mm thickens and weighs just 1.5 kgs. Its purple color changes hues when seen from different angles.

Long Battery Life: It packs in 11 hours of battery back-up, allowing users to carry it around with them all day.