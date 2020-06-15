Acer India launches business PC at Just Rs 9999

Acer unveiled affordable Acer Veriton N series powered by latest Intel Dual Core/Quad-Core Processors paired with 4GB RAM expandable upto 8GB and a host of connectivity options it is designed for e-learning, Small-Medium Businesses and Enterprises to help them in digital transformation. The new Acer Veriton N series comes with Microsoft Windows 10, WiFi b/g/n ac for wireless connectivity along with security and manageability features. It is an ultra-small form factor desktop with VESA mount which can fit behind a monitor easily saving space and giving a clean work desk.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said, “We are excited about the launch of the new Acer Veriton N series which is an affordable PC for meeting the rising demand of E-learning, Enterprises and Small Medium Business across all segments. With lockdown and changing business strategies, there is a need of IT products to adjust the remote working requirements. To address the immediate task of keeping the workforce functional with minimum losses in productivity, Acer India launched this product that is enterprise ready and delivers a smoother, more responsive, and fast computing experience. This launch will support the industry prediction on the rising demand for PCs in the enterprise segment for the coming quarters.”

By expanding its line-up of affordable devices, Acer India will continue to support education, enterprise and Small Medium Businesses, as part of the education and work style transformation. This performance-oriented PCs support up to two displays to maximize productivity, and 6 USB ports with at least 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 that provide high-speed data transfer and best-in-class connectivity.