Acer India expands another winner in the gaming portfolio with Aspire 7 Gaming laptop

Acer India announced the expansion of its gaming portfolio in India with the launch of powerful Aspire 7 gaming laptop on Flipkart that comes in 4 new variants to cater to gamer’s demand. Acer’s new Aspire 7 gaming laptop hides a powerful processor and graphics which will help gamers get the most of the 15.6″ screen with a large screen-to-body ratio and weigh only 2.15 Kg, fairly lightweight for a gaming PC. The laptop can be equipped with up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen™ 3000 along with latest NVIDIA graphics to keep everything running at its optimum speed. Enabling smooth multi-tasking and productivity, it has the latest USB- C connectivity, TrueHarmony™ audio technology, and Multi User – Multi Input Multi Output (MU-MIMO) which handle multiple wireless devices at once with faster speeds and is 2x faster than single-user MIMO.

Acer continues to innovate and bring great gaming experiences to the Indian market for consumers when it comes to laptop design, and the new Aspire 7 is yet another device exclusively designed to meet the needs of the casual gamers who value the subtle design as much as the performance. Aspire 7 is a svelte gaming machine that delivers a solid combination of power coupled with restrained aggressiveness from the outside. The new Acer Aspire 7 is aimed at casual gamers who want a take-anywhere laptop. The latest processors will deliver a complete platform with the performance to empower rich user experiences and the power efficiency to extend battery life. Acer is facilitating gamers with cutting-edge technology that is proven and reliable, considerably improving the experience. In fact, Acer has reportedly retained its spot of being the “No.1 Gaming PC Brand” in India for two consecutive years (2018 – 19) as per the leading research firm (Source: IDC Gaming Tracker, based on Branded Gaming

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “Maintaining the growing demand for gaming PCs in India, Acer has always gone further to ensure our gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. We are excited to introduce another winner to our gaming portfolio Aspire 7 gaming laptop for Indian gaming enthusiasts. With our Nitro and Predator series of gaming laptops already leading in the market, this new line of Aspire laptops will further expand our presence in the gaming segment. The new collection is built with an emphasis on strong performance, sensitivity, and intelligent design and will be available on Acer eStore (https://store.acer.com/en-in/) and other online and offline portals from Jun’20. We are also collaborating with Flipkart as we believe that this new Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop could be a perfect fit for gaming enthusiasts across platforms.”

“Flipkart ensures a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection, offering them with best-in-class technology at affordable prices. With gaming, as a category, seeing tremendous uptake in the country in the past few years due to evolving consumer preferences, our large youth consumer base is always looking for new and exciting products. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Acer to offer the latest in gaming technology and further enrich our portfolio for a great consumer experience,” Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director at Electronics, Flipkart.